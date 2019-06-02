Teen girl swimming at NC beach is bitten by animal, possibly a shark

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials in Atlantic Beach say they responded to an animal bite on Sunday at Fort Macon State Park.
Around noon, a 17-year-old girl was bitten while swimming at the beach.
EMS officials said she had severe injuries to her leg and hands from a marine animal bite. WCTI-TV reported the incident was a shark bite.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department Paramedics immediately transported the girl to an awaiting East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was flown to Vidant Medical Center.
The patient sustained deep cuts to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists, officials said.