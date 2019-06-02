‘Special day of prayer’ to be held Sunday for Trump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A “special day of prayer” will be held Sunday for President Donald Trump.
Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, called for the event on Facebook.
"President Trump's enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family and the presidency," Graham wrote on Facebook. "In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God."
People are set to gather at the Hampton Inn Arcadia Meeting Room at 1801 South Ocean Boulevard from 2:00-3:00 p.m. to pray for Trump.
