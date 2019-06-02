Silver Alert issued for Mooresville man last seen driving SUV

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who was last seen in his vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
William Master Ogburn, 76, is described as a white male who was wearing an orange polo shirt, khaki pants, brown boots and prescription glasses.
Ogburn suffers from dementia and was last seen in a silver 1996 Chevy Suburban with a cattle guard on the front bumper travelling in an unknown direction from his Mooresville home.
Anyone with information about Ogburn or his vehicle is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-663-3311.
