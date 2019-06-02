Silver Alert issued for Mooresville man last seen driving SUV

Missing Mooresville man (Source: Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 1, 2019 at 8:18 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 8:18 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who was last seen in his vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

William Master Ogburn, 76, is described as a white male who was wearing an orange polo shirt, khaki pants, brown boots and prescription glasses.

Ogburn suffers from dementia and was last seen in a silver 1996 Chevy Suburban with a cattle guard on the front bumper travelling in an unknown direction from his Mooresville home.

Missing man & vehicle
Missing man & vehicle (Source: Mooresville Police Department)

Anyone with information about Ogburn or his vehicle is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-663-3311.

