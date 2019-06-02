Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen at Kannapolis residence

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen at a home in Kannapolis.
Lisa Anne Dixon, 38, is described as a white female who stands 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. Dixon has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and was last wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and green “scrub" pants.
Dixon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment. Her last known location was off of Windermire Road near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
