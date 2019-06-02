SC deputies, five kids, lose everything in a house fire, here’s how you can help

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A couple who are both law enforcement officers and their five children have lost everything they own in a house fire, and one sheriff's department is helping them collect the essentials they may need.
Two posts from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says a Newberry County deputy and her spouse, a Laurens County deputy lost their home and everything inside.
“Next to losing a close loved one, this is probably the most tragic loss someone can experience,” the post says. “All the personal belongings can’t be replaced but we are going to try to help.”
The sheriff's office says they've started a gift card drive, stating that gift cards to Walmart and other stores would be better than listing clothing sizes with the family not having anywhere to store the items.
The sheriff's office said their headquarters, located at 550 Wilson Road in Newberry, would be the best place to donate items.
