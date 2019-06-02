Police: Man arrested after following woman home, carrying large samurai sword

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers were called Saturday afternoon, when police say a man carrying a large samurai sword followed a woman to a coffee shop, a store and then eventually to her home, before attempting to enter a local Kroger store.
According to an arrest slip, Jesse Hodson, 25, began following a woman who exited the Sunergos Coffee on Woodlawn Ave. The woman said she went in another store nearby, and when she came out he began following her again.
She stated when she got home, Hodson stood in front of her house, waving his unsheathed sword in the air.
Undercover officers found Hodson on south Third Street near the Watterson Expressway. When they approached him, police say he put his sword in the sheath and began walking north on 3rd Street.
Uniformed officers approached Hodson in the parking lot of Kroger in the 4200 block of south Third Street. That’s where police say Hodson refused to stop, and tried to enter the Kroger.
When officers asked him to stop, the arrest citation says Hodson grabbed the handle of the sword to try to pull it out while turning towards the officers.
He was arrested and charged with four counts of menacing, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, burglary, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Hodson is currently being housed at Louisville Metro Corrections. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 11.
