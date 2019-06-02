Pedestrian in wheelchair struck, killed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating an accident that occurred off of W. Sugar Creek Road on Saturday night involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair and two vehicles.
The pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Corolla at around 11:20 p.m. while in the street and not on a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to change lanes after the collision to pull of the road and was rear-ended by a Dodge Magnum in the process.
Both drivers remained at the scene until police arrived and officers determined that neither were impaired at that time.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital from the scene where he was later pronounced deceased.
No further information has been released as this remains an active investigation.
