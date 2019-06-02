Lower humidity now... but it returns by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How did you like Saturday? Not bad after more than a week in the 90s. Today, we return to around 90° but just for today. The good news is that the humidity will stay in check. There is a cold front moving through so there is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm but most of us will remain dry.
Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s and the humidity will still be low. Rain chances are almost nonexistent.
The second half of the week will bring back the humidity. Temperatures will still be in the 80s but rain chances return. It is starting to get a bit dry though – so that isn’t really a bad thing.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.