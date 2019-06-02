‘To Have and To Hold’ reality show spotlights Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new reality show based in Charlotte premiered on Saturday. It’s called To Have and To Hold Charlotte. It airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network and is putting the city of Charlotte in the spotlight and also following couples living in Charlotte. Viewers get to see the ups and downs of marriages and relationships on TV.
"Our marriage was in trouble when we agreed to do this show," To Have and To Hold Cast member Tyyawdi Hands said. "We were doing fine - by the time we got to taping - our marriage was in trouble. So we had to authentically live our struggle on camera."
Hands is a judge and her husband, David Hands, is an attorney.
"I think it's an opportunity for other people to relate to our situation," To Have and To Hold Cast Member David Hands said. "And possibly learn - they are not alone in this struggle."
Fans came to watch the premiere in Uptown Charlotte with the cast mates. They were excited to see a reality show has hit Charlotte. They believe this national spotlight will be good for the Queen City.
"I am so excited to have this show to come here," To Have and to Hold viewer Diamond Nurse said. "And highlight Charlotte and just the wonderful city that it is. It is growing - lots of awesome restaurants."
People familiar with the show say this idea has been in the works for about three years. The taping started last fall in Charlotte. The cast mates believe doing the reality show was a good experience.
"I believe there's always good opportunities to have positive classy representation of African American community," Tyyawdi Hands said. "We want to show real love, and real marriage - the challenges and the rewards, but without all that craziness."
Some reality shows have proven to be good for relationships.
"I think that the historical reputation of reality shows have a connotation of breaking up relationships," To Have and To Hold Cast Member Peter Anthonii said. "But this - we are going deeper with our conversation. We are being authentic with who we are and that can only lead to drawing us closer together."
There will be ten episodes. Cast mates are hoping the show will be picked up for another season to continue to spotlight the love that happens in Charlotte.
