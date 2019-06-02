Crews respond to gas line fire on residential street in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, members of the Concord Fire Department were called out to a reported transformer fire on Arbor Street NE.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters identified a small gas line fire on the outside of a house as well as a utility pole fire off of Lake Concord Road and Arbor Street. With the assistance of the Kannapolis Fire Department as well as Old Dominion Energy, crews were able to clamp the gas line and extinguish the resulting fire.
While workers repaired the line, residents on the block were asked to leave their homes until further notice for safety. After putting out the fire and fixing the gas line, they were allowed to return to their residences.
Crews reported a small amount of damage to a home due to the fire but were able to rescue four dogs from inside the house who were unharmed.
