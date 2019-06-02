Cabarrus County opens sixth LunchPlus site in northwest Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents joined elected officials from Cabarrus County, City of Kannapolis, and other partner agencies to celebrate the opening of a new LunchPlus Club located at Bethpage Presbyterian Church (6020 Mooresville Road, Kannapolis).
This new site is one of six across Cabarrus County where individuals age 60 and older can keep their mind and body engaged. LunchPlus serves about 150 people daily and has operated for more than 25 years.
“The other locations were doing such a great job, so we felt bringing a LunchPlus Club to the northwest area of Cabarrus would benefit the seniors,” says LunchPlus Club Coordinator Cindy Hall. “They can meet new people, and there’s volunteer opportunities, education presentations and health screenings.”
More than just a meal, seniors can meet new friends, take exercise classes, receive health education and enjoy a free, hot, nutritious lunch each weekday.“Being here lifts you up,” says Joan Washington, LunchPlus participant. “Everybody has a story to tell. This is a place you can truly relax.”
At LunchPlus Club, no day is the same and it’s more than just a meal. Education topics in June include a presentation from Master Gardeners of Cabarrus County on patio and container gardening, vision screenings from OccuVision, Sleep Better Tonight presentation and screening from Exodus Health and the benefits of aromatherapy for seniors and caregivers.
The LunchPlus Club meets Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at six locations across Cabarrus. Each day, the program’s complimentary lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
For more information on the LunchPlus Club program, call 704-920-1400, option 7.
Cabarrus County LunchPlus locations:
· Bethpage Presbyterian Church (6020 Mooresville Rd, Kannapolis)
· Logan Multipurpose Center (184 Booker Dr. Southwest, Concord)
· Harrisburg UM Church (4560 Highway 49 South, Harrisburg)
· United Love Baptist Church (11487 Flowes Store Rd., Midland)
· Cabarrus County Senior Center, Mt. Pleasant (8615 Park Drive)
· Living Water Church (162 North Little Texas Rd., Kannapolis)
