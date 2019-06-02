Bladen deputies search for pair accused of stealing dog

ST PAULS, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people captured in photographs stealing a pit bull dog from the St. Pauls area.
Investigator Greg Bullard with the sheriff’s office says the dog was taken from the area of Chicken Foot Road and Calvin Tyson Road. Images from the scene note the theft occurred on May 26, around 3:30 a.m.
Photos of the suspects have been released in an attempt to identify the people who took to blue, female pit bull. The images show a man jumping behind a barbed wire fence to get the dog and the female lifting the animal over the fence and off the property.
Investigators say one woman pictured has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and is seen smoking a cigarette. The male has short, light colored hair and was wearing his pants below the waist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
