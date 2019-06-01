5-year-old girl pulled from pool during drowning call at Wake County birthday party

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (CBS17 STAFF//WNCN) - Wake County crews were sent to a drowning call north of Raleigh Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Winding View Lane, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Curry.
A 5-year-old girl was given CPR after she had been submerged in a pool for about 10 minutes during a birthday party attended by several children and adults, Curry said.
The girl's pulse was later detected and she was rushed to WakeMed Pediatric Hospital.
The girl's mother told deputies that she "saw her daughter having a good time" about 10 minutes before the incident, however when she looked for her later the girl could not be found, Curry said.
It was then that the girl was found at the bottom of the pool, according to Curry.
Two doctors who happened to be at the party performed CPR on the girl until EMS crews arrived.
There is a private pool at the location along Winding View Lane, which is just off N.C. 50/Creedmoor Road just north of Interstate 540.