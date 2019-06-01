‘Water the seed and all things are possible.’ A young Charlotte baker is chasing her dreams one sweet treat at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - She's 9 years old, an honor roll student – and the CEO of her own baking company. I spent some time with Gabbriella Marshall, of Charlotte, this week and this pint-sized entrepreneur is a natural in the kitchen.
Known as Gabby the baker, she started Gabbriella’s Delicious Treats for one simple reason: “Cause I love sweets,” she told me matter-of-factly.
Gabby has a mixer that’s the perfect size for her - a gift from her Nana - and she whipped up a batch of lemon cookies while I watched.
An A-B honor roll student, Gabby works hard to balance homework with her burgeoning business. In fact, she already has two pop-up shops under her belt. I asked her what people say when they first see her and she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh – she’s young!”
But she quickly makes a believer out of any skeptics once they try her treats. "Everybody's favorite at the pop up shop when they were buying - they like red velvet,” she recalled. “It was sold out.”
Her parents say they recognized Gabby’s budding talent when she was still in a high chair. "We just try to nurture as she grows," said her mom, Dequita Marshall. "And I knew that she had a gift when she was able to hold a mixing bowl and the mixer and the whisk at the same time. Most children can’t do that."
Barely 2 years old at the time, both of the Gabby’s grandmothers are bakers who sold their sweet treats, too. Her parents soon learned Gabby wasn’t most children. She tackles everything from elaborate cake designs with sound effects to intricate cupcakes with edible flowers.
Now with her own Facebook page and two pop-up shops under her belt, she also has plans for a calendar and a book about baking. “We’re going to do some short stories how to make it so it’s interesting for kids,” she explained.
So, it’s no wonder, the pint-sized CEO is featured in the May issue of international digital magazine, Upwords. In the aptly-titled article Chasing Dreams, she talked about being a hard worker. “Because if you don’t work hard,” she told me, “then you’ll forget all the steps that you did and then you’ll mess up on one part.”
That article - and an beautifully, detailed Tinkerbell cake - then caught the eye of a major network. “We have to see if I get to go there,” said Gabby. “We’re still waiting for the call.”
A call from the Food Network. Her mom recalled how a casting director was persistent in her attempts to contact them. “They called twice – but I didn’t pick up and they didn’t leave a message,” she said. “You know you're always protective of your children. Especially - that's why it took so long for me to even create the page and start her pop up shops. You know you want to be protective.”
That Food Network casting director eventually did leave a voicemail, though. “She said this is not a scam call - please call us back, we’re interested to learn more about Gabbriella. It’s a blessing. I’m still surprised! You know but you get what you ask for and that’s what she asked for. So we - like I said, you water the seed and All things are possible. That’s what I teach her. All things are possible.”
A lesson Gabby has taken to heart as she keeps chasing her dreams that are far bigger than just her budding bakery business. “I want to own a bed and breakfast,” she said.
