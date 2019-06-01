The storms are out! Not a bad weekend setting up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s storms are a thing of the past. The weekend holds a 10% chance of rain each day. Temperatures won't be too bad either. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will also stay in check. It does warm up a little more on Sunday. Still, we should steer clear of the 90s for a while longer. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday look like winners. Highs will be in the low 80s and rain chances stand at almost zero.
Toward the end of the week, we will start to warm things up again. Temps will creep up through the 80s and the humidity will return. We also add rain chances back in. That’s not a bad thing. While some of us got strong and even severe storms on Friday, the rest of us have been dry for more than 20 days. We could use some rain.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
