Shelby Police searching for man last seen walking his dog

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Shelby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who has been reported missing since Friday morning.
Oliver Ellsworth Baker Jr., 65, had taken his dog for a walk off of T.R. Harris Drive in Shelby on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned since.
Baker is described as a white male who stands 5′4″ inches tall and weighs 320 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704.484.6845.
