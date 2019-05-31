Severe storms moving out, milder air moving in

(WBTV) - After a hectic day of severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings across the region, the weekend should see far less turbulent weather and best of all temperatures returning to seasonal levels with highs staying below 90 degrees for the foreseeable future.
At most someone may encounter an isolated shower either on Saturday or Sunday, but anyone with outdoor plans should be in very good shape.
If you like the return of the milder air over the weekend, you’ll like the kickoff to next week even better as highs may not get above the low 80s through Tuesday.
Rainfall will still be hard to come by until midweek next week when a frontal boundary will stall across the Carolinas thus elevating our chances for rain through the second half of the week.
Enjoy the weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
