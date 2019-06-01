North Lincoln Set to Play for First Baseball Title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Lincoln is set to face Randleman in the 2A Baseball State Championship series this weekend, but before making the trip to Greensboro the school sent them off in style with a spirit walk.
Knights baseball players were joined by cheerleaders and the band as they made their way through the school where they were greeted by faculty and students on their way to the bus before departing for Greensboro.
The North Lincoln Knights won both the regular season title, as well as the conference tournament title this season.
“Pretty much with this group right here, the ones we put on the field they go out there and play," head coach Jon Carpenter said. “We just asked them to go out there and play hard. If we’re down a run or two were fine, we’ll wait it out and we’ll find a time to fix it during the ball game.”
Most recently they defeated their rival West Lincoln in the Western 2A Regional Championship, but despite all of the success the team has had this season, more than anything - coach wants to make sure his team is taking it all in.
“It’s quite a ride, it’s been an experience. I told the kids last year cherish what they had. I told the kids this year - you’re not guaranteed anything so cherish the trip that you’re going to take,” Carpenter said.
North Lincoln was scheduled to play Game 1 of their series versus Randleman at 8 p.m. Friday evening, but that game was postponed due to weather. The Knights will now play Game 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series tomorrow. Game 1 is set to start at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.