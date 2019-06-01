Mild, seasonal weather expected looking toward next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE!
After we finally shook off the scorching heat from this past week we now look ahead to a pattern more in line with the averages for this time of year. Once again we’re issuing a forecast without a single day in the 90s over the next week. Along with the milder temperatures the pattern will also favor anyone with outdoor plans over the next few days with mainly sunny skies and dry weather for the first half of the upcoming week.
However, if rain is your game and you’re looking for some to help out the lawn and garden, a wetter pattern will get underway starting Wednesday of next week and carry us into the following weekend. You’ll just need to keep the sprinkler handy for a few more days while you wait.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.