Indian Trail man connects with mayor to plan charitable event in honor of late brother

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Will Davis’ little brother Donqwavias - or, Quay - was well-loved in Indian Trail.
“You mention his name and people are like ‘Oh Quay, okay, sure,’” Davis says.
Dealing with his death after he was shot at an apartment near UNC Charlotte a month ago has been an everyday struggle.
“When I was home, I could just call him - now I hesitate to even grab my phone,” Davis says.
He has been doing good deeds, like Quay used to do, and he wrote him a song.
Now, he has another idea to honor his brother - a community cookout, for the homeless.
“It was something that we wanted to do together, to help other people,” Davis says. “But I’d never imagine that I’d be having to help other people in his honor.”
“This one hit really close to home,” Mayor Michael Alvarez of Indian Trail says.
Alvarez is now helping Davis plan that event, to be held June 22 at Crossing Paths Park. The two linked up after Davis posted about the event in an Indian Trail Facebook page.
“More often than not, when violence like this hits, people tend to shut down, they become hateful, and go in the opposite direction,” Alvarez says. “Not Will.”
Now, dozens of community members are pitching in, with things like rent-a-cars for transportation, and food service for the event.
“It’s no bounds to this,” Alvarez says. “Because his heart’s in the right place. But that being said, it takes an entire community to help.”
Davis says he and his brother always wanted to serve people who are homeless, because they know what that can be like.
“Going from shelters, living homeless, things like that,” he says. “So, we come from that struggle, and we just want to help people going through that same thing, or worse.”
Davis says he is releasing the song he wrote and recorded for Quay soon, and his plan is to incorporate video from this event to make a music video, to honor his brother.
People who want to donate both to funeral costs and this event are instructed to visit the GoFundMe established by town staff:
Those who want to donate resources to the event can contact the mayor’s office.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.