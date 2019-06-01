Deputy suffers bruised ribs, principal hurt after school fight leads to arrests in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy suffered bruised ribs and the principal was hurt after a school fight led to arrests in Union County Friday.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers (SRO) were on scene when an altercation broke out between two students at South Providence School.
While the officers were attempting to break up the fight, family members of one of those involved joined in the fight.
Officers had to use pepper spray as faculty members help to end the fight.
The fight resulted in two adult arrests, two juvenile custody orders and several others being examined for possible injuries.
Officials say 16-year-old Alijjah Massey and a juvenile started a fight in the lobby of the school.
As the officers were breaking up the fight, officials say another juvenile and 38-year-old Courtney Massey came inside the building and began to assault one of the juveniles and the SROs attempting to break up the fight.
Officials say one Deputy Sheriff sustained bruised ribs, and Union County Public Schools said the principal was being evaluated for injuries.
Alijjah Massey was charged with resisting public officer, disorderly conduct and simple affray. A secured bond was set for $5,000 and a court date of June, 25.
Courtney Massey was charged with resisting public officer, disorderly conduct and simple affray. A secured bond was set for $5,000 and a court date of June, 25.
Officials say secured custody was sought and denied by the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, however petitions will be filed on the two juveniles involved.
Citizens with information concerning criminal activity are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
