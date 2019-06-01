Community Cafe in York County serves thousands of free, fresh meals

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Community Café of York County provides fresh meals to people three times a week. This year, volunteers are also taking their services on the road.
Don Murfin started the Community Café in 2010. His goal was to provide free and fresh lunches to those in need. When they started, the lunch cost the nonprofit $1.01. Today, he’s been able to provide free lunches for 53 cents a pop.
“I would call it a dream come true for me,” Don said.
The Community Café is made up of volunteers. On Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays, volunteers prep and serve food in three area churches. Anyone from the community is welcome to come for lunch and conversation. Murfin says there no questions asked.
“We don’t ask any questions, we don’t take any government money, we don’t have them fill out forms,” Murfin said. “Everyone is welcome, they get a sticker that says ‘I am loved’ and a name tag so they will talk to one another.”
Assistant President of the Community Café, Mary Rassmussen, says some people come for the free meals, others come for the sense of community.
“That may be the only communication they have is if they are at the café,” Rasmussen said.
Nine years in, they’ve served 350,000 meals. Now, they are expanding their services to those who may not be able to make it to the café.
“Our food truck is going out to the community where our workers are, where are community members are, they may not have transportation and cannot make it to the café,” Rasmussen said.
In addition to serving meals at the café, the Community Café food truck will roll out to different neighborhoods. Like the café, no questions will be asked. You can come and get a warm meal, and even take food home.
Friday, the truck was parked in the Paradise Neighborhood in Fort Mill. Kids and families could take home fresh loaves of bread from Earth Fare and fresh produce from Springs Farm Market.
Rassmussen says the free meals may be the reason a family is able to purchase medicine or go to the movies that week.
“Am I going to pay my electric bill? Are we going to eat mac n’ cheese all week? You don’t want to see that. You want your neighbors who are working hard to be eating well every day,” Rasmussen said.
The Community Café is funded completely by donations. They are always looking for financial and volunteer support. Currently, they need more cooks.
The Community Café is from 11:00 a.m. -2:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday: Lake Wylie Christian Assembly
Thursday: Sisk Memorial Baptist Church
Friday: Lake Wylie Lutheran Church
To find out where the Community Café Food Truck will be each week, check the Community Café Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CommunityCafeSC/
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.