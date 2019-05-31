WBTV Introduces “QC @ 3” and More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
WBTV will launch “QC @ 3” at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019. The new show will air weekdays and feature a variety of local lifestyle content designed to “empower, engage, entertain and educate.” As part of the new show’s launch, WBTV is also relaunching its lifestyle website “Queen City Weekend” as “QC Life” and its morning lifestyle television program “Morning Break” as “QC Morning.”
The new emphasis on the “QC” connects with Charlotte’s “Queen City” nickname, but WBTV will continue its unmatched coverage of interesting content across the region. Instead of pursuing a new syndicated program to replace NBC Universal’s “STEVE,” WBTV opted to invest locally and will be the largest producer of local programming in the Charlotte market, producing 52 hours of unique local broadcast television per week once the new show launches in September.
“The success of ‘Morning Break’ made our decision to give the audience more of what they want very easy,” said WBTV Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey. “We’re proud to be the market’s leading local media brand and keep looking for new ways to build points of connection in our community.”
For loyal fans of “Morning Break,” little is changing. The local lifestyle talk show that airs weekday mornings at 9 a.m. on WBTV will continue delivering a mix of editorial and sponsored content. On-air personality Kristen Miranda remains and will add “QC @ 3” to her daily duties. She’ll be joined by multiple guest hosts and a designated co-host at 3 p.m. to be named later this summer. “QC Life,” formerly “Queen City Weekend,” will remain an excellent digital resource for learning more about great things to see and do in the Carolinas.
With “QC @ 3” in development, WBTV will rely on its track record of successfully launching local programming to replace syndication. Most recently, “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” replaced “Access Hollywood” weeknights at 7:30 p.m and outperformed in the time slot with Adults 25-54 by 33% during February’s Nielsen ratings period. Boll’s show follows “WBTV News Primetime,” a weeknight newscast at 7 p.m. that has been hosted by veteran anchor Maureen O’Boyle since debuting in 2006. The two shows are the only live, local news options at 7 p.m. in the Charlotte market.
Source: Nielsen LPM data; February 2018 and February 2019 sweeps average
About WBTV
WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and is considered the “most trustworthy source of news and information” in the area according to research. WBTV First Alert Weather is the certified most accurate forecast for the market as measured by WeatheRate. Being “On Your Side” for viewers, clients and the community is the guiding principle of WBTV and helps drive its award-winning newscasts and quality local journalism. Visit www.wbtv.com to learn more
