Two get federal prison time for distributing meth in Rowan, Davie, Yadkin

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina residents were sentenced this week for distributing drugs in Rowan County, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Alfredo Arias Bello, aka Alfredo Arias Vello, age 53, of Yadkinville, North Carolina, and Rodolfo Vargas-Benitez, aka Luciano Vargas Benitez, age 37, of Mocksville, North Carolina, were sentenced in federal court in Greensboro by the Honorable Catherine C. Eagles.
Bello was sentenced to a 60-month term of imprisonment and Vargas-Benitez was sentenced to 72 months. Both defendants pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Rowan County.
In addition to these prison terms, both Bello and Vargas-Benitez were ordered to report to immigration authorities immediately upon discharge from the Bureau of Prisons and to serve a term of supervised release after completing their sentences.
According to documents filed in court, in approximately late 2017, a confidential informant (“CI”) approached law enforcement officers and told them he could purchase ounce quantities of methamphetamine from an individual later identified as Bello.
As a result, the CI contacted Bello on January 16, 2018, and arranged for the purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine. An undercover officer (hereinafter “UC”) accompanied the CI during the transaction. Soon after arriving at the meeting location, the CI and UC observed a white SUV occupied by two males approach their vehicle.
The UC exchanged $1300 for 43 grams of methamphetamine.
The same procedure was utilized to make three additional purchase of methamphetamine from an individual subsequently identified as Bello. Those purchases took place on February 1, 2018 (56 grams), April 18, 2018 (56 grams), and June 27, 2018 (116 grams).
Each of those transactions took place in Rowan County, with the exception of the purchase on April 18, 2018, which took place in Yadkinville, North Carolina. When the CI spoke with Bello on the phone to work out details of the meeting on June 27, 2018, Bello said “his supplier would be in a second vehicle.”
Once Bello arrived at the prearranged meeting location he placed a call to the CI and said his supplier was on the way. Bello went on to explain that once his supplier arrived he would obtain the methamphetamine from the supplier before meeting with the informant.
Shortly thereafter Bello was observed meeting with a second Hispanic male, who was subsequently identified as Vargas-Benitez. Only minutes later the UC completed the purchase of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from Bello.
Law enforcement officers conducting surveillance moved in and apprehended both Bello and Vargas-Benitez. The vehicles that Bello and Vargas-Benitez drove to the meeting were searched. The center console of Bello’s vehicle contained the money utilized to purchase the methamphetamine.
The search of Vargas-Benitez’s vehicle led to discovery of a purse that contained an additional quantity of methamphetamine. A small amount of methamphetamine was located in the front pocket of Vargas-Benitez’s clothing.
This case was investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Salisbury Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Mocksville Police Department, and Yadkinville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke.
