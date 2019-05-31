Town of Huntersville receives funding to study causes of Ocular Melanoma

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Senate budget passed including a grant to the Town of Huntersville to study the frequent cases of Ocular Melanoma in the area.
The Town of Huntersville will receive $100,000 in funding to be used for research. Experts say the cancer only affects five in 1 million people.
“I am grateful that the Senate budget writers were willing to add a $100,000 grant to fund continued research into the cause of the frequent ocular melanoma cases in the Huntersville area. I worked hard to make it known how important it is to get to the bottom of this mysterious public health crisis. This funding means a lot to the people of my district, especially those who have been impacted by an ocular melanoma diagnosis,” Senator Natasha Marcus said.
Residents have held previous meetings to learn about the concentration of the cancer. They say they want environmental factors tested.
Researchers still have no specific answer to why so many people in Huntersville – many young women – are getting the same rare eye cancer. Researchers are also studying similar clusters happening in Alabama and New York.
