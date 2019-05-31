Town of Huntersville receives funding to study causes of Ocular Melanoma

“I am grateful that the Senate budget writers were willing to add a $100,000 grant to fund continued research into the cause of the frequent ocular melanoma cases in the Huntersville area. I worked hard to make it known how important it is to get to the bottom of this mysterious public health crisis. This funding means a lot to the people of my district, especially those who have been impacted by an ocular melanoma diagnosis,” Senator Natasha Marcus said.