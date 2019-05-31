Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of viewing area until 11 pm

(WBTV) - There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of the WBTV viewing area until 11 p.m. Friday as severe weather moves through the Carolinas.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cabarrus, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan County until 5:30 p.m.
While not everyone will see a storm, any cells that do pop up could be strong to severe. The biggest threats are gusty winds and hail – along with heavy rain.
The storms are making progress from west to east. They should start to die down after the sun goes down this evening as the disturbance continues off to the east.
A Tornado Warning expired for Iredell and Catawba County at 4:30 p.m.
Several power outages were reported.
The weekend doesn’t look too bad. Looks like we will avoid the 90s for a few days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both days. There is only a 10 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day.
The beginning of next week might come as a very pleasant surprise. As another front moves through on Sunday,
it will usher in cooler and less humid conditions. Rain chances remain quite low through midweek. By the end of next week, the heat and humidity will crank back up.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
