Thursday tied a 101 year record high temperature. But a break is coming!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday’s high temperature hit 95° tying the previous record high set way back in 1918.
In addition, Thursday was the 7th straight day in the mid 90s with five of the last six days hitting 95°. The other two hit 94°.
We have also just experienced our 15th day in a row with warmer than average temperatures, and that won’t end anytime soon.
But the 90-degree streak is mercifully coming to an end. Highs on Friday will still be near 90° but they head down from there.
We will spend the weekend in the mid 80s. Rain chances stand at about 20%.
Next week will still be above average – but closer to where we should be. We will be in the mid 80s most of the week.
Rain chances remain very low. If we don’t get rain soon, we could end up on the drought monitor again.
Already parts of eastern NC and southern SC are the lowest drought level.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
