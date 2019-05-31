Section of I-77 Express lanes opens up June 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of the new I-77 Express lanes will open up Saturday at 10 a.m. for drivers.
The lanes will open from Hambright Road to Exit 36 in Mooresville. This will be drivers’ first time experiencing the express lanes.
“We are excited for drivers to start using this section of the express lanes, as we offer a new transportation choice along the I-77 corridor,” said I-77 Mobility Partners CEO Javier Tamargo. “The private investment in I-77 Express has been instrumental to deliver this project and other infrastructure improvements along the existing portion of I-77 sooner for the State of North Carolina and motorists.”
Drivers will have the option to use the express lanes for better travel times. The toll rate for the lanes will be displayed when entering I-77 Express.
Drivers can take a virtual ride now on I-77 Express by visiting www.i77express.com.
Customers will receive a promotional rate until the full opening of I-77 Express.
A NC Quick Pass will allow drivers to pay for the tolls without having to stop. SunPass, Peach Pass and E-ZPass are also accepted.
For customers without an accepted pass, cameras will capture an image of your vehicle’s license plate. NC Quick Pass will mail a bill to the vehicle’s registered owner through the Bill by Mail program.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.