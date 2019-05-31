Report: $1 million worth of guns stolen from SC home

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - An incident report says someone stole $1 million worth of guns along with other weapons from a home in Chesterfield County Thursday.
According to the report from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a home on Providence Church Road in Pageland.
A deputy says he responded to the home in reference to a break-in.
When the deputy arrived, a man said someone came into his yard, broke into his home and stole a list of items.
The man said someone pushed a safe out of the home and broke into it.
The report says the safe had been busted open and a black pry bar was on the ground next to it.
The man told officials that there were about 60 guns inside of that safe.
The incident report says the thief stole $1 million worth of guns, $500 worth of tools, a crossbow and two compound bows worth $2,000.
