Relief in sight of record-breaking heat, chance for thundershowers increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upper-level ridge responsible for the record-challenging heat wave over the past week is beginning to break down. So, while we will no longer be pushing records, it will still be hot today, with above average temps hovering right around 90°.
As for rain chances, they do increase just a little bit today (30% chance) as a weak cool front moves through the Carolinas from the northwest. There is a slight risk for a few storms late today, which could be quite strong, though the greatest risk for severe weather appears to be in eastern North Carolina.
Skies will clear out this evening and temperatures will fall back to the upper 50s to lower 60s by daybreak Saturday, much cooler than recent nights.
As for the weekend, while there’s a small chance for a thundershower each day, both days will actually feature more sunshine than anything, with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.
Another front will cross the region Sunday night, ushering in even cooler weather for early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are likely no higher than the lower 80s, right around average for early June.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
