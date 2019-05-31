Playing with GRIT has taken Mooresville to the 4A state title series in baseball

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2019 Mooresville baseball team has played with GRIT all season long and it has taken them to the 4A state title series for the first time in school history.
GRIT stands for Guts, Resilience, Intensity, and Team work. Probably the biggest reason this team is in this spot is the T in GRIT.
“You can’t just focus on one or two players,” said head coach Jeff Burchett. "Through out the playoffs, one through nine have been big at some point in time.
Expectation were high starting the year and got even bigger after a regular season sweep of rival Lake Norman.
They entered the playoffs as an 11 seed in the west and immediately got pushed to the limit.
In round 2 in a game at Pinecrest, the Blue Devils fell behind 5-0 before coming back to win 7-6.
In the state quarterfinals, Mooresville would come to Charlotte to take on perennial power Providence. The Panthers were the #2 seed and heavy favorites, but the Blue Devils pulled the shocker 5-4.
After a 2 game sweep of Reagan in the western regional final series, Moorseville punched their ticket to the title series.
They will take on Corinth Holders in the 4A title series as the Pirates come in as the 3 seed in the east. Once again, the Blue Devils will be the under dogs, but who cares.
“We know who we are,” said Burchett. “As long as we go out there and play our game and as long as we can control what we can control, then we’re going to be fine.”
Been a rough time in Mooresville as the community continues to heal after Officer Jordan Sheldon was killed during a traffic stop on May 4th. The baseball team honored the K9 unit in their first round playoff game against Scotland and play for an even bigger purpose this weekend up in Greensboro.
“We’re playing for those guys,” said coach. “It’s good to bring some positive news to this community of Mooresville.”
Game one of the best of 3 series with Corinth Holders is Friday at 5 P.M.
Game two is Saturday at 11 A.M. and if a game 3 is needed, that will be played at 5 P.M.
All games will be played in Greensboro on the campus of UNC-Greensboro.
