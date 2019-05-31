Piedmont Medical Center collects cereal for hungry children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Medical Center is collecting boxes of cereal for its annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.
Until June 14, members of the community can donate cereal to Piedmont Medical Center, EMS Headquarters, affiliate practices of PMC or the following businesses:
- Rinehart Realty
- Comporium Communication
- Rock Hill School District
- Epps Orthodontics
- York County Sheriff’s Office
- York Electric Coop
- CMPD Freedom Division
The drive ensures children don’t go hungry during the summer months when schools are not providing breakfast or lunch options.
“These go right here to children in our community to make sure that they do have food, they get to eat in the summer,” Piedmont Medical Center EMS Director Eric Morrison said. “We want to make sure kids in our area are taken care of and they have what they need.”
