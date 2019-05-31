Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medical officials treated one person for smoke inhalation after a fire in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on Rockwell Boulevard.
When officials arrived, they say smoke was showing from the rear of the home.
A total of 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes.
One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
There’s no word on what may have caused the fire, as it remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.