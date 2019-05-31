MollysKids: Gavin Bryson from Gaston County has a big summer ahead

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Look at Gavin Bryson. Last time we had an update on him, he was getting Carolina Panthers tickets on Christmas Eve from one of you guys who had kindly donated them to #MollysKids.
Now he’s 11 years old and has been off his chemo for a month without any tumor regrowth. Woo-HOO!
Gavin, who lives in Gastonia, was born with a hemangioma tumor. That means it’s a concerning but non-cancerous tumor.
Gavin has had 31 surgeries in the same spot and tough chemo to keep it in check. His mom, Angela Bryson, said the place where his tumor was located is looks great.
Gavin will go back to Wake Forest in June to make sure everything is still - medically - as it should be.
Angela wrote saying Gavin still loves the Panthers, but is also now big into watching NASCAR, motocross, and car shows at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
His favorite driver is Martin Truex Jr. He loved watching him win the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend.
At the end of June, Gavin will go to Camp Carefree which is a special needs camp in Stokesdale, which is in Guilford County. Angela says he is looking forward to just being a kid while there at camp. Gavin will also be at Victory Junction for a week in July.
Big summer ahead, Gavin. All that sounds fantastic. Send any pictures you want from camp – we’d love to see.
#MollysKids
