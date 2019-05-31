Missing Greenville freshman last seen at school now missing, never got on school bus, family says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies and the family of a Greenville teen last seen at school on Thursday are asking for the public to help find her.
Alexandria Jade Bowman, 15, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. at Woodmont High School where she is a freshman, deputies said.
According to a Facebook post by Bowman’s stepmother, Jodi Bowman, she attended all her classes but never got on the school bus. She also said her stepdaughter does not have a cellphone.
Jodi Bowman said her husband is from the Winston-Salem area, and Alexandria's biological mother lives in Mount Airy, and believes the girl may be headed there.
Bowman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Bowman is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463.)
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.