Missing Greenville freshman last seen at school now missing, never got on school bus, family says

Alexandria Jade Bowman, 15, missing from Greenville (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
May 31, 2019 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 2:08 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies and the family of a Greenville teen last seen at school on Thursday are asking for the public to help find her.

Alexandria Jade Bowman, 15, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. at Woodmont High School where she is a freshman, deputies said.

According to a Facebook post by Bowman’s stepmother, Jodi Bowman, she attended all her classes but never got on the school bus. She also said her stepdaughter does not have a cellphone.

Jodi Bowman said her husband is from the Winston-Salem area, and Alexandria's biological mother lives in Mount Airy, and believes the girl may be headed there.

Bowman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bowman is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463.)

