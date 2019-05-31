Local Red Cross volunteer deploys to Kansas for disaster relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michelle Kaufman has been volunteering for the American Red Cross for 10 years.
Throughout those years, she has deployed to help with disaster relief more than 20 times.
Friday morning she took off from Charlotte to join other volunteers in Topeka, Kansas to help communities who have lost everything in the tornado start to rebuild.
She volunteers full time, delivering blood from Charlotte to Sparta. She also offers service to armed forces.
But the strongest impact on her life comes from her deployments when she is helping people in the midst of tragedy.
In Kansas she will deliver emergency supplies like shovels, rakes and cleaning kits.
She says people are so thankful when the Red Cross shows up, but she’s also thankful for the good she gets to see come out of the saddest of situations.
“I do it because it’s so good to give back to people that are so desperately in need and the blessings that you get are just wonderful,” she said. “It’s a good feeling. I love doing it.”
Kaufman will be in Kansas for at least two weeks or as long as she’s needed there. She says anyone who has the heart to do this kind of work should contact their local Red Cross because as soon as she did, it changed her life.
