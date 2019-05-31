Lincoln Co. woman still missing after five years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for more than five years.
Toasha Nicole Rice also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County on May 26, 2014.
She got into a black four door sedan with a white female driver and has not been seen since.
Officials say they interviewed family members and a number of people she was known to associate with but no one has any information. Months after Rice went missing, officers say they used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road and several other locations.
“Since I have been in office we have continued to receive tips from the public. The investigation is ongoing as deputies follow up on the information and tips that have come, but unfortunately none of the information has panned out,” Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said. “We’re continuing to keep the word out there that she is still missing and maybe someone will remember something that could help in the case.”
Detectives have followed up on all leads in the case but nothing has led them to Rice.
She is described as a white female and 27 years old at the time of her disappearance. She is 5′6″ tall and weighed about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-732-9050.
