KIRAN: Port Allen principal resigns after being arrested in Washington, D.C. for public intoxication

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”