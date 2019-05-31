Items stolen from Indian Trail business while owner away for Memorial Day weekend

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Trail business owner is hoping the thieves who stole from his store will be brought to justice. Ritch McManus, owner of Re-Appliance on Highway 74 in Indian Trail, said he was at the beach over the Memorial Day weekend when several items were stolen from his store.
Surveillance video from his store shows a man prowling around the back of the store last Thursday. The man appears to be browsing through the items that are sitting behind the business. The video shows him leave without stealing any appliances. Video footage recorded Saturday shows the man return with an accomplice and a trailer. Together, the two men haul several items into the trailer.
“It pisses me off bad. It's something that I wouldn't have wanted to have walked up on had I been in town, or had been in the store, or came to the store for something else," said McManus in an interview with WBTV Thursday night.
He said he didn't find out about the theft until he returned to work after the holiday weekend. He said the suspects were able to get away with a washer and dryer set, a microwave and wall oven, and a stainless steel refrigerator.
"It's not gonna break us by any stretch of the imagination. It's just the principle of it really,” said McManus.
The theft isn’t the first time McManus has had trouble at his Indian Trail store. In March of 2018 a driver rammed their vehicle into a brick column in front of his store. The column collapsed. Additionally, he said the area behind his store caught fire once because of a rogue cigarette butt. Despite the issues he’s had, McManus has no plans of relocating his business.
"This location is ideal for me and criminals are everywhere, not just here, they're everywhere," said the business owner.
He has placed a sign outside the back of the business to let any potential thieves know they are being recorded by his store’s surveillance cameras.
"I just have to wonder how much they're doing at night if they're doing this in the daytime, how much other criminal activity they're involved in," said McManus.
Deputies say they have solid leads on the suspects, but no charges have been filed yet. If you know anything about the suspects or the items that were taken, please call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
