Inside the Amazon facility in Kannapolis, and there’s a lot to see

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Amazon fulfillment center on Davidson Highway in Kannapolis opened last July. On Friday, the facility opened up for local officials and reporters to tour the massive operation.
According to Amazon, the Kannapolis fulfillment center employs more than 1,000 full-time employees who pick, pack, and ship bulky items such as diapers, kayaks, and furniture. This fulfillment center is more than a million square feet, which is about the size of 28 football fields.
The building utilizes Amazon technology, vision systems, and almost 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations to fulfill customer orders.
On Friday, officials such as Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Cabarrus County Commission Chairman Steve Morris got to try their hands at packing a few items.
Company officials also pointed out the contribution Amazon is making in local communities, such as Kannapolis. From 2011 – 2017, Amazon has invested more than $300+ million into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state.
Amazon’s investments in North Carolina contributed an additional $200 million into North Carolina’s economy and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 1,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires.
Amazon’s investment in Kannapolis has helped to pay for the building of two stations for the Kannapolis Fire Department, according to city manager Mike Legg.
Amazon says the fulfillment network supports millions of small, medium and large-sized businesses worldwide through the Fulfillment By Amazon offering. Some of these business are local organizations based in North Carolina.
There are more than 53,000 authors, sellers, and developers in North Carolina growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services, according to the company.
Amazon has donated more than $100,000 to charities in North Carolina through monetary and in-kind donations. There are nearly 35,000 charitable organizations in North Carolina that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on Amazon Smile.
There are currently two centers in North Carolina, including Kannapolis and Charlotte, with three more (Charlotte, Kernersville, and Garner) under development.
