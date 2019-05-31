Driver dies after hitting mailbox, over correcting in Gaston County

Driver dies after hitting mailbox, over correcting in Gaston County
May 31, 2019

GASTON COUNTY (WBTV) - The driver of a car was killed Friday morning when he over-corrected his car after striking a mailbox.

NC State Highway Patrol says the person was killed on Lewis Road near Freedom Mill Road around 6:20 a.m.

The 25-year-old man was driving an older Ford Mustang when he hit the mailbox, over corrected and then struck a culvert.

Troopers say they believe the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

