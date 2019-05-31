Dog suffers serious injuries after being tied, dragged behind car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dog suffered serious injuries after being tied to the back of a car and dragged down the road in Lancaster County.
Lancaster County officials say on the evening of May 5, a woman was driving a car with a 7-month-old Pitbull tied to the back. The driver was flagged down by other drivers before stopping, officials say.
An investigation revealed the driver was at home with her family when a storm was approaching. The driver’s 11-year-old child took the dog from the backyard and tied it to the hitch of the car without the driver’s knowledge.
Officials say the driver received a call that a family member was involved in a crash and got in her car to go to the scene with the dog still attached.
The driver was asked to take a polygraph test and complied, officials say. Authorities say she did not indicate deception when asked whether she knew the dog was tied to the back of the car when she drove off.
Officials say because the driver did not know the dog was tied to the car and did not intentionally cause harm, no charges will be filed.
The dog was surrendered by the driver and survived after receiving extensive treatment.
“We do in proper cases make animal cruelty charges,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Unfortunately, in this case, a unique chain of events led to the terrible injuries this dog received. The driver of the vehicle was very upset from the moment we encountered her at the scene. Through our investigation we confirmed she did not know the dog was tied to the back of her vehicle. This was a terrible accident, and charges are not appropriate.”
