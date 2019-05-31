Disney ‘Frozen’ actress donates hundreds of classroom supplies to Belmont teacher

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - As a kindergarten teacher at Belmont Page Primary, Kristin Riggs knows just how important classroom supplies and hands on experiences are for her students.
"These kids become your babies, and you want them to succeed as much as your families do and you would do anything to make them happy,” says Riggs.“500 to 800 dollars.'
That’s how much she spends every year of her own money on classroom supplies. So when Riggs saw that a well known Disney actress was highlighting teachers across the country, Riggs sent her an email.
“Every Friday she was just gonna highlight a new teacher. If anybody was interested just send her an email and let her know why they should pick your classroom," says Riggs.
Riggs and hundreds of other teachers across the country emailed actress Kristen Bell, who plays Anna in the hit film Frozen. Each Friday, Bell selects winning teacher to feature and donate classroom supplies to.
“Then in the beginning of May i got an email back from her and she said 'hey Kristin, it's Kristen, i'd love to feature you and your kindergarten class," says Riggs.
Riggs was chosen, and that’s when the donations started pouring in.
“The poor UPS guy just kept coming in and coming in," says Riggs. "I received well over 100 items, I think pushing about 200.'
Everything from books, art supplies, to dress up clothes. All donated by Bell’s Instagram followers through Amazon.
“I think I was shocked at first because in the back of my mind, I remembered submitting it but I didn't really think it was gonna be just a little kindergarten teacher from Belmont that was gonna be chosen out of the thousands," says Riggs.
Along with the items were hand written cards from donors all over the world, and even donations from Bell, herself.
"Our centers are a lot more engaging now, obviously new things are really exciting for new children," says Riggs. "Even in our small town in Belmont, it was nice to know that there were people from all over the world that cared about these children."
Riggs says she received so many donations, and because they’re still coming in she plans on tucking away some of those supplies for next school year.
