CMPD officer arrested for false imprisonment involving domestic incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD arrested a police officer for false imprisonment involving a domestic incident Friday.
CMPD Officer Joseph Carranti, 26, was charged with one count of false imprisonment, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
On Thursday, someone notified detectives of a domestic-related incident involving Officer Carranti that happened while he was off-duty on Friday, May 24.
Information gathered during the investigation indicated that Officer Carranti had intentionally and unlawfully restrained an individual without their consent.
CMPD says Carranti and the victim were in relationship and the incident happened at residence where they lived.
On Thursday, CMPD detectives presented the case to a magistrate and a warrant was issued. Carranti was arrested by detectives and taken to the Mecklenburg County Intake Center for processing.
In addition, a Mecklenburg County District Court judge granted the victim a domestic violence protective order. The order prevents Carranti from having any contact with the victim for 10 days. Carranti will be served with the order prior to leaving the Mecklenburg County Intake Center.
Officer Carranti, who is assigned as a patrol officer to the DWI Task Force, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
He has been employed by CMPD since Feb. 23, 2015.
Police say as is standard procedure when an officer is accused of a crime, a separate internal investigation is being conducted to determine whether Carranti violated any CMPD policies or procedures.
“As officers we are charged with upholding the law. Breaking it is a violation of both the law and our oath. Anyone who breaks the law will always be held accountable for his or her actions just like any other member of our community.” a statement from Chief Kerr Putney read.
