City Manager Payne proposes $257 million FY19-20 budget for Concord

Unexpected water leaks are a challenge for customers and the City of Concord. Some of the most common ways that customers experience water loss are toilet leaks, hot water tank leaks and broken pipes. Since customers are charged for all water passing through their meters (including leaks), those who have leaks can experience high water bills. Current policy allows customers who experience leaks to receive a partial adjustment to their bill. The partial adjustment is calculated by determining the customer’s average usage. Any usage above the average is considered as the usage caused by the leak. The leak usage is still billed, but at a lower water rate. Although these partial adjustments lessen the amount customers have to pay, their remaining bill will still be higher than their typical monthly bill which can create an unexpected financial burden. The current leak adjustment program has also had a financial impact on water system revenues. Records reflect that revenue losses from write-offs for the past three years have totaled $322k (FY18), $239k(FY17) and $430k (FY16) respectively.