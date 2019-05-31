Chester Police chief hosts community safety meetings following two shootings

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - After two shootings in the City of Chester within a week, the Chester Police Chief is hosting a series of community safety meetings.
According to a press release from the police department, Chester Police chief will discuss the increasing number of shootings in the city and how to keep residents, especially seniors, safe.
The first meeting is Friday, May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 176 Center Street Chester, SC.
The meetings come after two shootings occurred in city limits within five days. The first happened on May 23. Chester Police responded to 126 Jeter Street in reference to a shots fired call, police say. According to a press release, several people were injured, and one person was taken to an area hospital. Police have not released information on any arrests in the case.
Five days later, police were called to Carr Street for another shots fired call. According to a press release, they were notified that a person was at a local hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. Police have not said if any arrests have been made in that case either.
Community safety meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday May 31 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, Monday June 3 at Calvary Baptist Church, Tuesday June 4 at Reg. Agricultural Center (Market) and Wednesday June 5 at Parks and Rec. Building.
