Charlotte 49ers announce 2019 football broadcast schedule

Charlotte 49ers announce 2019 football broadcast schedule
charlotte 49ers football
May 30, 2019 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 9:27 PM

Press release provided by the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, N.C. -- Each of the Charlotte 49ers Conference USA football games will be broadcast by one of the league’s partners it was announced, today. Charlotte will have games aired nationally on the NFL Network, Stadium on Facebook, ESPN+ and ESPN3 as part of the C-USA broadcast schedule. In addition, the 49ers’ non-conference home games were picked up by ESPN+ or ESPN3.

Charlotte’s homecoming game vs. Florida Atlantic, Sept. 28, will be one of 10 C-USA games broadcast by C-USA’s newest television partner, the NFL Network. The 49ers’ final home game, vs. Marshall, Nov. 23, will be broadcast by Stadium on Facebook.

Charlotte’s season-opener vs. Gardner-Webb, Aug. 29, its Oct. 26 home game vs. North Texas and road games at Appalachian State, FIU, WKU, UTEP and Old Dominion will be available on ESPN+.

Home games vs. Massachusetts and Middle Tennessee will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Broadcast information for the 49ers road game at Clemson is still to be announced.

2019 CHARLOTTE 49ERS BROADCAST SCHEDULE

August

Thurs. 29 GARDNER-WEBB Charlotte, N.C. 7:30 ESPN+

September

Sat. 7 at Appalachian State Boone, N.C. 3:30 ESPN+

Sat. 14 MASSACHUSETTS Charlotte, N.C. 6:00 ESPN3

Sat. 21 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. TBA TBA

Sat. 28 FLORIDA ATLANTIC* (HC) Charlotte, N.C. 3:30 NFL Network

October

Sat. 5 BYE

Sat. 12 at FIU* Miami, Fla. 7:00 ESPN+

Sat. 19 at WKU* Bowling Green, Ky. 4:00 ESPN+

Sat. 26 NORTH TEXAS* Charlotte, N.C. 3:30 ESPN+

November

Sat. 2 MIDDLE TENNESSEE* Charlotte, N.C. 3:30 ESPN3

Sat. 9 at UTEP* El Paso, Texas 3:00 ESPN+

Sat. 16 BYE

Sat. 23 MARSHALL* Charlotte, N.C. 3:30 Stadium/Facebook

Sat. 30 at Old Dominion* Norfolk, Va. 2:00 ESPN+

December

Sat. 7 C-USA Championship TBA CBS Sports Network

Home games in bold * Conference USA game

All times tentative

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.