Charlotte Checkers to compete for Calder Cup title for the first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Checkers are about to play in the first-ever finals game in their history. The Calder Cup is set to start at Bojangles Coliseum Saturday evening.
It’s been a long road for the team.
The history of hockey in Charlotte goes back decades - to 1956 - when the sport first came to town.
For about the past decade the Checkers have been competing for the Calder Cup and they’ve finally made it to the last round of competition.
“On every level it’s been historic for us and historic for our city,” said Tera Black, COO of the Charlotte Checkers.
On the ice, the Charlotte Checkers hockey team has been fighting for wins.
Off the ice, Tera Black has been fighting, too.
“We can’t control what happens on the ice but we can control what happens off of it,” said Black.
Black has been working with the team for the past 13 years.
"For us to bring a championship to Charlotte is just giving back to people who have given so much to us for so many years,” said Black.
People like Mike Ferri, general manager of the American Burger Company, have been watching.
“Last year they made it to the second round, unfortunately that’s as far as they made it. But this year it’s just crazy and it’s great for the business but it’s great for the city too,” said Ferri.
Ferri says hockey season has been especially hyped this year.
“People go crazy, cow bells ringing, a guy running around with a flag, it’s just like being there,” said Ferri.
The Checkers will be at Bojangles Coliseum to face-down the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup final.
“When it becomes something so great as bringing the championship to town this is the culmination of everyone’s career this is what we all fight for,” said Black.
The Checkers will be fighting Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in the first of 7 games to win the Calder Cup title.
