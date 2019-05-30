15-year-old vanishes after leaving Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old Concord girl is missing after leaving her home Wednesday morning.
Deputies say Caterina (Cat) Altadonna was seen walking on Overlea Place around 6:21 a.m. Video shows a red 2004 Toyota Sequoia drive by where Altadonna was walking before she disappeared.
The vehicle was displaying a South Carolina license plate: QLU 195.
Altadonna is described as being 5′0″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for the teen. Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
