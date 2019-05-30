“Virtual downtown Concord” getting a look on Friday and Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - If you notice things looking a little different in one part of downtown Concord for the next few days, that’s entirely the point.
On Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, an interactive demonstration will temporarily transform a section of Union Street S near Gianni’s Trattoria and Cabarrus Creamery (16 and 21 Union Street S) to demonstrate new streetscape design ideas.
The design options will illustrate the look and feel of possible enhancements to sidewalk widths, outdoor dining and seating, street trees, and street parking/travel lane widths. You’re invited to test drive streetscape improvements on Union Street and provide feedback.
During the demonstration, Planning Department staff will share details of the design options and collect feedback from participants.
Attendees will have the chance to view draft plans for long-term changes to Union Street and provide their input through conversations and a brief survey.
Why use temporary materials to test design alternatives?
Demonstration projects allow for a "test before you invest" approach. This means that rather than only drawing design concepts on paper, the City can test out ideas for streetscape enhancements. This approach provides those who live, work, and visit in Downtown Concord with an opportunity to experience proposed enhancements and evaluate new street design treatments before the City invests in permanent infrastructure.
*** Union StreetScape Demonstration Event Details ***
Located on Union St. S. between Gianni’s Trattoria and Cabarrus Creamery
Friday, May 31: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, June 1: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Additional Information
Come and spend as much time as you can and share your ideas. Your input is essential and will inform and guide the improved streetscape on Union Street. For more information about the project, visit concordnc.gov or contact Kaylee Caton at 704-920-5151 or catonk@concordnc.gov.
